Uncle Buddy’s food truck rolls into local farmer’s markets. Nashville hot chicken. There aren’t a lot of places to get it outside of the South, but as the craze gains traction, cities farther west are starting to take the hint. There has long been just one brick and mortar in town specializing in the offering, but thanks to the discovery of a south Reno-based food truck, we now have two places to satisfy our craving for some of the finest southern cuisine.