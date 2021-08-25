Warriors star Stephen Curry’s parents Dell, Sonya hurl cheating accusations at crux of divorce

The shocking news of the divorce between Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, took many fans by surprise. The Curry family always seemed like the perfect bunch. We’d often see both Dell and Sonya Curry together during Warriors playoff games decked out in Dubs gear alongside Steph’s wife Ayesha. But unfortunately, it wasn’t all that it seemed to be on the surface as their divorce plans have now gone public.