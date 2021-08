A small electrical fire at Night + Market took place a few nights ago, causing minor damage and leading to the popular Silver Lake Thai restaurant’s indefinite but hopefully temporary closure. Co-owner Sarah St. Lifer, who opened the restaurant with husband and chef Kris Yenbamroong, said the LA fire department was able to limit the damage of the fire, though the incident will mean the place will be closed “for a while.” Also, because it happened in the middle of the night, no one was hurt from the blaze. Yenbamroong and St. Lifer say Night + Market in West Hollywood and Venice will continue to operate as scheduled. Earlier this year, the duo opened Night + Market inside the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.