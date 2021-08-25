Cancel
Elections

New political party starts mobilizing in the Mountain State

By Skylar Eagle
WVNT-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia People’s Party is the newest political party looking to make a difference in the Mountain State. It is a division of a national party that’s building a base around the nation. Their national platform focuses on supporting free tuition for public institutions, a 15-dollar minimum wage, modern infrastructure, and medicare for all.

