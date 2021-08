BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Board of Education held its first meeting of the new school year Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Members of the BOE discussed updated COVID-19 case numbers and how students who are in quarantine can stay on top of their school work. There were 32 positive COVID-19 cases in the first six days of the academic year. There are 330 people in quarantine.