The Lady Cats volleyball team will be playing something of a familiar foe later today when they travel to Rains, TX. Yesterday, on Thursday, Aug. 19, Coach Bailey Dorner’s squad took part in the Wills Point tournament that saw them face and defeat three separate teams in day one of tourney action; first Kaufman, then Caddo Mills, and finally, the team Sulphur Springs will be playing again tonight: the Rains Lady Cats.