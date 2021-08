With Season 4 of “Yellowstone” premiering in just two and a half months, fans want to know the best way to catch the new season on their TVs. For those who haven’t watched yet or those who want to rewatch before the new season drops, Peacock is the only streaming service with past seasons available. Viewers can watch the first season on Peacock’s free subscription, or they can pay $4.99 to $9.99 a month to watch all three seasons.