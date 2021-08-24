Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Will an FDA-Approved COVID-19 Vaccine Convince People to Get the Shot?

By Kevin Kunzmann
contagionlive.com
 8 days ago

David Weber, MD, MPH, explains what portion of the population may buy into the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made history yesterday by fully approving the first vaccine indicated for the prevention of COVID-19. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for Pfizer-BioNTech's 2-dose mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 (Comirnaty) was approved for persons aged 16 years and older.

