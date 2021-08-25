Cancel
FCC Proposes Largest Robocall Fine Ever Against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman

By Daniel Villarreal
The robocalls falsely told potential mail-in voters that their personal data would be used by police, debt collectors and the CDC for "mandatory vaccinations."

Lansing, MIWOWK

Hoaxers face $5.1M fine for election robocalls

LANSING, MI (AP) – Two conservative hoaxers face a record $5.1 million fine for allegedly making illegal robocalls to wireless phones without the owners’ consent in the 2020 election. The Federal Communications Commission says the proposed fine for Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman and Burkman’s lobbying firm would be the largest...
Public SafetyPosted by
Axios

FCC asks $5M fine for right-wing activists' election robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed a $5 million fine against right-wing activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for allegedly making illegal robocalls discouraging mail voting ahead of the 2020 election. The big picture: The record-setting penalty from the FCC comes as the pair faces criminal charges of voter...
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

FCC Plans to Fine Far-Right Group Behind Robocall Campaign

(TNS) — The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $5.1 million fine against two right-wing operatives for running a robocall campaign meant to intimidate Black residents in Northeast Ohio and elsewhere into not voting by mail during last year’s presidential election. The proposed fine, announced by the FCC on Tuesday...
Public SafetyDaily Beast

Huckster Jacob Wohl Faces $5M Federal Fine for Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed fining Jacob Wohl and his associate Jack Burkman $5 million for making more than 1,000 unsolicited robocalls. Wohl and Burkman targeted areas with high percentages of Black voters in apparent attempts to discourage them from voting by mail in the lead up to the 2020 election. They faced a lawsuit in New York, as well as Ohio and Michigan indictments. The FCC said in a press release, “The robocalls in this case, made on August 26 and September 14, 2020, used messages telling potential voters that, if they vote by mail, their ‘personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used by credit card companies to collect outstanding debts.’” According to the FCC, the calls identified Wohl and Burkman by name. Burkman told a New York court of the 1,141 dials, “That is our call, yes, yes.”
Public SafetyThe Verge

Conservative pranksters face $5 million proposed fine over robocalls

On Tuesday, the Federal Communications Commission proposed an over $5 million fine against conspiracy theorists and conservative activists John Burkman and Jacob Wohl for making hundreds of robocalls spreading 2020 election misinformation. In its proposal, the FCC said that the agency is weighing a $5,134,500 fine against Burkman and Wohl...
Public SafetyWXIA 11 Alive

2 men face record $5.1M robocall fine from FCC

The Federal Communications Commission proposed the largest robocalling fine in the agency's history Tuesday, aimed at two men and a lobbying firm it alleges sent more than 1,100 unlawful, prerecorded robocalls. The proposed $5,134,500 against Jacob Wohl, John Burkman and J.M. Burkman & Associates LLC comes after Congress passed an...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Militarycitizensjournal.us

Uniformed U.S. Soldier Threatens Americans’ Lives If They Don’t Obey

An American soldier, in uniform, is on video threatening the lives of Americans if they don’t obey her. Under certain circumstances. The threat comes from Army Sgt. Cindy Bronson, who reportedly was responding to comments about martial law. That scenario periodically is raised by “woke” leftists who are intent on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says it 'never occurred to me' getting Americans vaccinated would be a 'challenge' and insists school and mask mandates should not be decided by the federal government

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with local school boards and employers who have decided to hand down vaccine requirements, in remarks in his home state of Kentucky, where he also expressed shock that people wouldn't want to take the coronavirus vaccine. 'What I think as a public official, is...
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?
Presidential Electionktoe.com

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar Wrote To President Biden In Pardon Effort

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.
Oregon StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Oregon Sheriffs Refuse Governor Brown’s Orders

A group of Oregon sheriffs has announced that they will not enforce the latest orders from Oregon Governor Kate Brown. We've received a letter from Mahleur County Sherrif Brian Wolfe stating that he will not enforce mask or vaccination mandates. The sheriff wrote, "Please be advised the office of the...

