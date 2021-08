I have been working for at least three decades to end the live trade in cetaceans (whales, dolphins, and porpoises), and their subsequent exploitation in circus-like shows and tourist interactions in concrete tanks and small sea pens. In the United States, I have mostly targeted those facilities that are more amusement park than aquarium, where cetacean performances have little, if any, educational value, animals are bred to supply juveniles for sale to other facilities, and minimal research takes place (if at all), despite the hype that it does.