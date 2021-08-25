Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Gov. Kemp deploys National Guard to aid hospitals statewide with COVID response

By Sandra Parrish
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ox4Gr_0bbv5Ymm00
Georgia governor, first lady quarantine after coronavirus exposure FILE PHOTO: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty are in quarantine after recently being exposed to the coronavirus by Rep. Drew Ferguson, who tested positive Thursday. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Close to a dozen hospitals across the state of Georgia will be receiving assistance to help with the new surge of COVID cases from the Georgia National Guard.

Gov. Brian Kemp is deploying 105 troops to ten hospitals including Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread nationwide, Dr. John Delzell, commander of the hospital’s COVID response, says the aid is quite welcome.

“We’ve heard that at least some of them are combat medics. They can work in our emergency department. Sometimes they can help start IV’s (and) help with moving patients,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Ten medically trained soldiers are expected to be deployed between the Gainesville hospital and its Braselton campus. It is the second time troops have been deployed to the hospital.

“The guardsmen are willing to do just anything we need for them to do to help,” says Delzell.

Kemp’s spokesman Cody Hall says the troops are in addition to the 2,800 medical professionals being contracted by the state to help with COVID response at hospitals around the state, allowing an additional 450 beds to be made available.

“We will continue to monitor the situation just as we have for the past year and a half on exactly where they’re needed and how many are needed.” Hall said. “But right now, as we see an increase in hospitalizations and cases, we wanted to make sure that we had all hands-on deck in order to make sure that we deliver care to Georgians in need.”

A full list of which hospitals the Georgia National Guard are being deployed to may be found here:

  • Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
  • Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
  • Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
  • Phoebe Putney, Albany
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
  • Navicent Health, Macon
  • Grady Hospital, Atlanta
  • Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
  • Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, GA
Health
City
Gainesville, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Gainesville, GA
Government
City
Braselton, GA
State
Georgia State
Gainesville, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Cody Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guardsmen#Covid#Georgians#Navicent Health#Macon Grady Hospital#Houston Medical Center#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Georgia sees 2nd highest number of new COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

ATLANTA — On Friday, Georgia reported the second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began as the delta variant surges. According to the Georgia Department of Health, 9,760 people tested positive for the virus over a 24-hour period. Over the weekend, health officials reported a total of 19,083 new cases of the virus. The GDH does not release reports of new COVID-19 cases on the weekend.
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
Honolulu, HIPosted by
WSB Radio

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative test at restaurants

HONOLULU — (AP) — Seeking to beat back a COVID-19 surge, Honolulu will soon require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for the disease, the city's mayor said Monday. The move comes after the highly contagious delta...

Comments / 4

Community Policy