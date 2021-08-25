Gov. Kemp deploys National Guard to aid hospitals statewide with COVID response

Georgia governor, first lady quarantine after coronavirus exposure FILE PHOTO: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty are in quarantine after recently being exposed to the coronavirus by Rep. Drew Ferguson, who tested positive Thursday. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

Close to a dozen hospitals across the state of Georgia will be receiving assistance to help with the new surge of COVID cases from the Georgia National Guard.

Gov. Brian Kemp is deploying 105 troops to ten hospitals including Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread nationwide, Dr. John Delzell, commander of the hospital’s COVID response, says the aid is quite welcome.

“We’ve heard that at least some of them are combat medics. They can work in our emergency department. Sometimes they can help start IV’s (and) help with moving patients,” he tells WSB’s Sandra Parrish.

Ten medically trained soldiers are expected to be deployed between the Gainesville hospital and its Braselton campus. It is the second time troops have been deployed to the hospital.

“The guardsmen are willing to do just anything we need for them to do to help,” says Delzell.

Kemp’s spokesman Cody Hall says the troops are in addition to the 2,800 medical professionals being contracted by the state to help with COVID response at hospitals around the state, allowing an additional 450 beds to be made available.

“We will continue to monitor the situation just as we have for the past year and a half on exactly where they’re needed and how many are needed.” Hall said. “But right now, as we see an increase in hospitalizations and cases, we wanted to make sure that we had all hands-on deck in order to make sure that we deliver care to Georgians in need.”

A full list of which hospitals the Georgia National Guard are being deployed to may be found here:

Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville

Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta

Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge

Phoebe Putney, Albany

Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah

Navicent Health, Macon

Grady Hospital, Atlanta

Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville

Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins

