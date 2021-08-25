Cancel
TV Series

Why Blanche Devereaux Was the Worst Character on The Golden Girls

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people might have figured that I would have picked one of the men that came in and out of this show as one of the worst characters, but the fact is that Blanche was the worst character among the quartet on The Golden Girls, but she had a bit of competition in Dorothy. Given the fact that Dorothy was kind of a grump and a buzzkill a lot of the time one would have imagined that she would get this title without question, but the fact is that she was one of those looking out for the other three and much like her mother she was blunt but she was honest. Blanche on the other hand was the kind of character that had to have her ego stroked more than once during the course of the show to feel that she was worth anything, and even then it’s kind of debatable if she was. As a southern belle born and raised on a plantation she was used to having her way and being pampered quite often, and while she did exhibit a few good qualities now and then she was about as narcissistic as she could be without being an outright villain.

