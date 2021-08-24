Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homer, GA

Imogene Rylee, age 83, Homer

By Dean Dyer
wrwh.com
 7 days ago

Imogene Lawrence Watts Rylee, age 83, of Homer, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, August 23, 2021. Mrs. Rylee was born February 8, 1938 in Banks County, Georgia to the late William Andrew and Alice Nellie Waters Lawrence. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hollis Clifford Watts; second husband, Grover Harrison “G.H.” Rylee; sister and brother-in-law, Lucille and Joe Miller Coile; brother and sister-in-law, Swayne and Josephine Lawrence; and brother-in-law, Charles Ansley.

www.wrwh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Banks County, GA
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Homer, GA
City
Warner Robins, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavenly Home#Damascus Baptist Church#Memorial Services#P O Box#Ga 30268
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Defensive Biden tries to put Afghanistan behind him

A defensive President Biden sought to move on from the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on Tuesday, with a White House speech marking the end of the 20-year war. Biden insisted that the evacuation operation had been a “success” and pushed back hard against critics who have argued for an ongoing but modest American military presence.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy