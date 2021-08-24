Sheremetyevo And The Russian Military History Society Continue The Series Of Military And Historical Exhibitions Dervish-80

MOSCOW, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dervish - 80 exhibition, which marks the anniversary of the arrival of the first Soviet convoy in the capital of Pomorye, was solemnly opened today at Sheremetyevo International Airport. The exhibition was organized by the Russian Military History Society and Sheremetyevo Airport with the support of the governor and the government of Arkhangelsk Region.

Scientific Director of the RMHS M.Y. Myagkov, Minister of Culture for Arkhangelsk Region O.S. Svetlova, President of the Pomorye Community in Moscow , Russian Senator V.F. Novozhilov, member of the Presidium of the Veterans' Council for the Northern Fleet Rear Admiral A.G. Vinnik participated in the event.

The 80th anniversary of the arrival of the first Dervish convoy in Arkhangelsk is a landmark event, which is intended to preserve the historical memory of the exploits of the Great Patriotic War heroes who participated in the Arctic crossings.

On August 31, 1941, the first six foreign ships arrived in Arkhangelsk and delivered aid to our country from our allies: 3,800 depth bombs and magnetic mines, 15 Hawker Hurricane fighters, fuel, clothing, and equipment. The first caravan operation was codenamed Dervish, which later became the beginning of an unprecedented military campaign that lasted more than four years

The exhibition features unique photographs from the photo archives of the Central Naval Museum and the Severodvinsk History Museum, including the meeting of the ships of the American squadron in 1941, the arrival of the British destroyer and submarine in Murmansk in 1942, the minesweeper Gremyashchy and the ceremony of the transfer of British submarines to the USSR.

Among the remarkable features of the exhibition are portraits of Soviet members of the convoys, the crew of the British cruiser Devonshire, sailors rescued from the sunken ships, and American, British and Soviet officers in Murmansk during the Victory Parade of May 13, 1945.

The exhibition is located in the departures area of Terminal D (3rd floor) and is open until mid-September 2021. The photo exhibition dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Dervish is also open in the Moscow art park Museon on Krymskaya embankment of the Northern Dvina River in Arkhangelsk, as well as in Severodvinsk and Murmansk.

