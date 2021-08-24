Cancel
Puntacana Extends Title Sponsorship of Dominican PGA Tour Event Through 2025

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 7 days ago
Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on March 28, 2021 in Punta Cana, . (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The PGA Tour recently announced that Grupo Puntacana, which owns and operates Puntacana Resort & Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, has signed on for four more years as the title sponsor of the Corales Puntacana Championship, the first-ever tour event in the Dominican Republic.

Formerly known as the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, the event has been retitled the ‘Corales Puntacana Championship,’ starting with the 2022 edition.

The 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship will be contested March 21-27 opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play with live broadcast coverage on Golf Channel.

The event will award $540,000 in prize money and 300 FedExCup points to the winner.

“The PGA TOUR and our members are thrilled to return to Puntacana Resort & Club,” said PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “Having been elevated to a PGA Tour event in 2018 after a successful stint with the Korn Ferry Tour, the tournament continues to grow and thrive in making a lasting impact in the community.

“We look forward to many more years of great competition and showcasing the beauty of the Dominican Republic to our fans throughout the world.”

Grupo Puntacana will continue as the host organization and the Tom Fazio-designed Corales Golf Course will remain the tournament course. The Corales Golf Course, which opened in 2010, plays along the cliffs, bays and coves of the Caribbean Sea and the inland lakes and coralina quarries.

“Through the Corales Puntacana Championship we can continue, for four more years, promoting the best of Dominican Republic and Punta Cana as one of the leading golf tourist destinations in the Caribbean; but most important, this partnership helps us develop our dream to empower and grow the community through our social and environmental programs,” said Frank Elías Rainieri, President and CEO of Grupo Puntacana.

Last year, Joel Dahmen claimed his first PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Other past champions include Brice Garnett (2018), Graeme McDowell (2019) and Hudson Swafford (2020).

Prior to inaugural 2018 edition, the tournament had a two-year stint on the Korn Ferry Tour schedule where the winners were Dominic Bozzelli in 2016 and Nate Lashley in 2017.

Material from PGA Tour Media, including press releases, was used to compile this report.

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

