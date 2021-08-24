Campus Life
At Lake Superior State University, we are committed to student success, both in and out of the classroom. College is a time that is full of promise and opportunities. It is also a time of intellectual pursuits, personal growth, and development. For all LSSU students, there are times that the journey can be enhanced by the support from others in a caring community. Early Alert is a mechanism that community members may utilize to help someone who is in need. This caring program is offered through Laker Success and is designed to provide support and assistance to students who may be struggling with the college experience or other life challenges.www.lssu.edu
