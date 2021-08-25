Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

No religious exemptions for COVID vaccination, Las Vegas bishop says

By John Przybys
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue exemptions on religious grounds to persons who don’t wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Bishop George Leo Thomas. In a letter Monday to priests and pastors, Thomas wrote that, in recent weeks, “some of our pastors have reported that a small number of parishioners have come to them requesting a religious exemption for the COVID vaccination.”

