No religious exemptions for COVID vaccination, Las Vegas bishop says
The Diocese of Las Vegas will not issue exemptions on religious grounds to persons who don’t wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, according to Bishop George Leo Thomas. In a letter Monday to priests and pastors, Thomas wrote that, in recent weeks, “some of our pastors have reported that a small number of parishioners have come to them requesting a religious exemption for the COVID vaccination.”www.reviewjournal.com
