UScellular Offering Customers Free Calls To Afghanistan

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of the escalating situation in Afghanistan, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Afghanistan from the United States. As of Friday, August 16 and through December 31, 2021, customers will be able to make outbound calls to Afghanistan at no additional charge, as international dialing rates for these calls will not apply.

UScellular is offering customers free calls to Afghanistan until December 31, 2021.

Postpaid customers will have charges automatically removed. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or *611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.

"While we cannot take away the pain of this humanitarian crisis, we hope to make it easier to connect with friends, family and those who need our help and support," said Courtland Madock, vice president, marketing at UScellular.

For more information on UScellular's international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.

About UScellular UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

For more information, contact: Bridget Ballek, 331-385-2215, bridget.ballek@uscellular.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uscellular-offering-customers-free-calls-to-afghanistan-301362223.html

SOURCE USCC Services, LLC

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
