This weekend, the stars converged on Venice to take in Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection. With a guest list that read like a Hollywood who’s who, a special performance from Jennifer Hudson, and outfits delivered by gondola, the event was an extravaganza. Naturally, Sean Combs was right in the middle of the action. The hip hop icon’s love of fashion is well documented, but he was in the audience this season for a special reason: the runway debuts of his daughters, 14-year-old twins D’Lila and Jessie, and 15-year old Chance.