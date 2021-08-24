Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TheStreet

Diving Suit Market In Leisure Products Industry To Grow By USD 510.07 Mn | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diving suit market is expected to grow by USD 510.07 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.70%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters - with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

As per Technavio, the health benefits will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Understand the challenges and opportunities influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Request Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025:The in-the-water sports equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 4.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of about 3%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Global Snorkeling Equipment Market:This market research study identifies Aqua-Lung, Cressi Sub, Seavenger, and Tabata as the leading players in the global snorkeling equipment market. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Diving Suit Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the diving suit market by Product (Wet suits and Dry suits), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe will contribute 35% of the overall diving suit market growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for diving suit market in Europe. Europe has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for diving suit market vendors. The diving suit market share growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70821

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diving-suit-market-in-leisure-products-industry-to-grow-by-usd-510-07-mn--technavio-301360845.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Product Market#Market Trends#Key Market#Emerging Market#Markets#Cagr#Dry#Geography Lrb
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 904.1 Mn Growth Opportunity In Fatty Amines Market 2021-2025 | Analysis Of 25 Companies | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on the global fatty amines market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 904.1 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Data Center Construction Market To Grow By USD 31.70 Billion | ABB Ltd. And AECOM Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth|17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the data center construction market and it is poised to grow by USD 31.70 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketscuereport.com

Intraoperative Imaging Devices Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

Primary aspects discussed in Intraoperative Imaging Devices market research report: profit margins, pricing models, production and consumption volume, demand and supply trends, COVID-19 impact. The study on Intraoperative Imaging Devices market presents a comprehensive analysis of the key growth markers of this industry vertical in accordance with the regional outlook...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

$ 1.86 Bn Growth In Ethoxylates Market From Specialty Chemicals Industry With BASF SE, Dow Inc., And Evonik Industries AG Emerging As Prominent Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The ethoxylates market is poised to grow by USD 1.86 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period. The ethoxylates market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. Discover Specialty Chemicals...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market From Commodity Chemicals Industry To Contribute Growth Worth $ 511 Million | 17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market to register growth worth USD 511 million at a decelerating CAGR of 6.40% during 2021-2025. The EPDM market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Flow Meter Market Share Growth, Size Value, Trends, Regional outlook by 2031

Global Flow Meter Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.2% is relied upon to be recorded for the Flow Meter market by 2030, referring to industry players.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 756.65 Mn Growth In Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model - 17000 Technavio Reports

The entrance floor mat market has the potential to grow by USD 756.65 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%. Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, and differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Fabric Conditioner Market To Grow By USD 4.14 Billion, Church And Dwight Co. Inc. And Colgate-Palmolive Co. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth | Technavio

The "Fabric Conditioner Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the Fabric Conditioner Market...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Epichlorohydrin Market In Specialty Chemicals Industry | $ 619.47 Mn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The epichlorohydrin market is poised to grow by USD 619.47 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Discover specialty chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Download a Free Sample Report Now.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Embedded Software Market In Systems Software Industry | Almost $ 6 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the embedded software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Shaver Market To Grow Over $ 2 Billion During 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities In Personal Products Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the electric shaver market to grow by USD 2.18 billion at almost 3% CAGR, during 2021-2025. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report Now!. The electric shaver...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 24.19 Bn Growth In Electronic Health Records Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry | 17000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic health records market size is expected to increase by USD 24.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a decelerating CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market To Grow By USD 111.55 Million During 2021-2025|COVID-19 Impact & Analysis|17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market and it is poised to grow by USD 111.55 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Holography For Industrial Applications Market Report 2021-2027 - Growing Focus On Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy In Assembly Line Operations To Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$16.3...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Alternative Credentials Market For Higher Education To Grow By USD 1.40 Billion During 2021- 2025|Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2024 | 17000 Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the alternative credentials market for higher education and it is poised to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

English Language Training Market In China To Grow By $ 80.54 Bn During 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, And Forecast 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Training Market in China segmented by End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and Product (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the English language training market size in China is expected to reach a value of USD 80.54 billion during 2021-2025?

Comments / 0

Community Policy