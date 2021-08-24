Diving Suit Market In Leisure Products Industry To Grow By USD 510.07 Mn | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diving suit market is expected to grow by USD 510.07 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.70%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters - with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

As per Technavio, the health benefits will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Diving Suit Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the diving suit market by Product (Wet suits and Dry suits), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe will contribute 35% of the overall diving suit market growth during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for diving suit market in Europe. Europe has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for diving suit market vendors. The diving suit market share growth in Europe will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

