Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BLCT INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline Securities Class Action - BLCT

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with BlueCity's July 8, 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering") of the important September 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased BlueCity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the BlueCity class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2092.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had overstated BlueCity's business and financial prospects; (2) BlueCity was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, defendants had misrepresented BlueCity's capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the Registration Statement was materially false or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the BlueCity class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2092.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005836/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluecity Holdings Limited#Securities Class Action#Ipo#Blct Investor#Bluecity#Court#The Rosen Law Firm#Chinese#Super Lawyers#Linkedin#Twitter#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or "the Company") (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

KATAPULT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Katapult Holdings And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Katapult Holdings, Inc. ("Katapult" or the "Company") (KPLT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Katapult securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 26, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

KPLT ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The Katapult Holdings, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Katapult Holdings, Inc. f/k/a FinServ Acquisition Corp. (KPLT) securities between December 18, 2020 and August 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 26, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Katapult class action lawsuit. The Katapult class action lawsuit charges Katapult and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Katapult class action lawsuit was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned McIntosh v. Katapult Holdings, Inc., No. 21-cv-07251.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GNRC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Generac Holdings Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdings Inc. Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac securities between February 23, 2021 and July 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gnrc.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HYRE INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against HyreCar Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of HyreCar Inc.. ("HyreCar" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HYRE) from May 14, 2021 through August 10, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Kanzhun Limited

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been against Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) ("Kanzhun") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Kanzhun securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SAVA NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP today announced that it filed a class action lawsuit charging Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeking to represent purchasers of Cassava Sciences common stock between February 2, 2021 and August 24, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Cassava Sciences class action lawsuit was commenced on August 27, 2021 in the Western District of Texas and is captioned Brazeau v. Cassava Sciences, Inc.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Penumbra, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PEN

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) - Get Penumbra, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that Penumbra may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TSN UPDATED DEADLINE: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces New September 30 Deadline In Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors - TSN

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the updated September 30, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) - Get Tyson Foods, Inc. Class A Report between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").
LawPosted by
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (BLCT) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about July 8, 2020 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). BlueCity investors have until September 17, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Posted by
TheStreet

SESEN BIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. - SESN

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 18, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SESN), if they purchased the Company's securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
NBAPosted by
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Dapper Labs, Inc. - NBA Top Shot Moments Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") of Dapper Labs, Inc. - NBA Top Shot Moments from June 15, 2020 through the present (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dapper.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Lyft shareholders win class status in IPO lawsuit

(Reuters) - A California federal judge said investors in Lyft Inc's initial public offering can proceed as a class on claims that the ride-hailing service did not disclose safety issues including alleged sexual assaults by drivers. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr certified a class of investors who bought shares...
LawLaw.com

Securities Suit Accuses Generac of Misleading Investors About the Safety of its Portable Generators

Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, and its top executives were slapped with a securities class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Rosen Law Firm, contends that Generac misled investors regarding the safety of its portable generators prior to the announcements of government recalls in the U.S. and Canada. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-06777, Khami v. Generac Holdings Inc. et al.
Posted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired SelectQuote, Inc. ("SelectQuote" or the "Company") (SLQT) securities during the period between February 8, 2021 and May 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 15, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Koninklijke Philips N.V. ("Philips" or the "Company") (PHG) - Get Report securities between February 25, 2020 and June 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Philips investors have until October 15, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Economywealthmanagement.com

ISC Advisors Settles SEC Charges Over Share Class Disclosure Violations

Dallas-based hybrid broker/dealer and RIA ISC Advisors, with more than $1 billion in assets, is the latest to settle charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission for recommending higher cost mutual fund share classes when more affordable options were available and failing to disclose the fact. Beginning in at least...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Kanzhun Limited (BZ)

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 10, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Kanzhun Limited ("Kanzhun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BZ) securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
Businesssuasnews.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces the Dismissal of Consolidated Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Related Derivative Lawsuits

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading drone solutions provider, today announced that multiple, previously-disclosed lawsuits against the Company and certain of its current and former officers and directors have been dismissed. As previously disclosed in the Company’s SEC filings, AgEagle and certain of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy