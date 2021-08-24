Health care workers endure difficult conditions, exhaustion through delta variant crisis

PENDLETON — There have been moments over the past month where Robert Maranville felt that, no matter how hard he tried, he wasn’t doing enough. Maranville’s job, put simply, is to help people breathe. As one of a handful of respiratory therapists at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, he operates ventilators and high-flow oxygen and delivers breathing medications to patients. These days, most of them have COVID-19, and nearly all are unvaccinated.