Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Health care workers endure difficult conditions, exhaustion through delta variant crisis

By BRYCE DOLE East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — There have been moments over the past month where Robert Maranville felt that, no matter how hard he tried, he wasn’t doing enough. Maranville’s job, put simply, is to help people breathe. As one of a handful of respiratory therapists at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, he operates ventilators and high-flow oxygen and delivers breathing medications to patients. These days, most of them have COVID-19, and nearly all are unvaccinated.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Pendleton, OR
Health
Umatilla County, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Community Health#Health Care#Delta#Chi St Anthony Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy