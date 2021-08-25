The Haunting at Grove Park Inn: A Survivor’s Story and Hotel Review

The 1932 film “Grand Hotel” may have won the Best Picture Oscar for the year, but to a modern eye, it could easily be seen as a bit cheesy and melodramatic. It takes place in a luxury hotel in Berlin sometime in the post-war, pre-Nazi era and features a cast of separate but interlocking stories: A cash-strapped European baron seeking money to extract himself from a criminal gang that has its hooks into him. An aging and depressed Russian ballerina who famously says, “I just want to be alone.” An accountant dying of a terminal disease and eager to find fun in his final days. An industrialist in town to close the deal of a lifetime.