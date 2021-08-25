Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Fowles has 29 & 20, Lynx end skid against Storm 76-70

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvia Fowles scored 29 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to a 76-70 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Fowles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to help Minnesota take a 40-33 lead at the half. The 13 rebounds were a franchise record for a half. She also added four steals and three blocks to become the first player in WNBA history to have at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Sylvia Fowles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Storm#The Minnesota Lynx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBACanis Hoopus

Lynx 76, Storm 70: Give Sylvia Fowles Her Damn Respect

Sylvia Fowles is the greatest center in the history of women’s basketball. Four Olympic gold medals and 10 gold medals overall with Team USA. One of five basketball players on the planet with four Olympic gold medals. 86-4 record (95.5 winning percentage) with Team USA. 2015 WNBA Champion. 2015 Finals...
NBAPioneer Press

Sylvia Fowles is double-double trouble for Storm as Lynx win

When it comes to national conversation about the best players in the WNBA, it is not often that Sylvia Fowles is mentioned. “I know that nobody quite do the things that I do,” she said. “So, when you have that mind-set, you really can’t think about whatever else people are talking about or what they’re not talking about.”
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles has 29 points, 20 rebounds as Lynx weather Storm

Lynx fans, file this one away. Put it with all the other memories Sylvia Fowles has given you since coming here in 2015. Tuesday night at Target Center, against the defending champion Seattle Storm — a team that hadn't beaten since May of 2019 — Fowles scored 29 points, grabbed 20 rebounds, had three steals and four blocks in a 76-70 victory.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles' historic game leads Lynx to victory over Seattle

File this one away and remember it. Put it among all the other memories Sylvia Fowles has given Lynx fans since she came here in 2015. On Tuesday at Target Center, against a team Minnesota hadn't beaten since 2019, Fowles made history. Again. In a 76-70 victory over the defending...
Minnesota StateCanis Hoopus

The Ultimate Role Player: How Bridget Carleton Elevates the Minnesota Lynx

Bridget Carleton brings everything you want from a key player on a winning team. The third-year player and former All-American from Iowa State is dynamic, versatile forward who possesses excellent awareness and basketball IQ on both ends, always plays within herself, and, simply put, plays winning basketball nearly every time she steps foot on the court.
NBABirmingham Star

Liberty aim to stop skid vs. Sylvia Fowles, surging Lynx

Paced by star Sylvia Fowles, the Minnesota Lynx continue to surge. Meanwhile, the New York Liberty must find a way to end their longest slide of the season. Fowles and the Lynx can post a third straight win by handing the visiting Liberty a fifth consecutive defeat on Tuesday night.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Emoni Bates’ College Decision

Emoni Bates made a decision on his basketball future Wednesday evening. It even caught notice from none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. Bates is on his way to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. He chose them over other finalists including the G-League, Michigan State and Oregon. The 6-foot-8 forward will play for Memphis this upcoming season.
NBAWILX-TV

Celtics and Knicks Make Deal

-BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics have finalized a sign-and-trade with the Knicks, sending guard Evan Fournier along with a 2023 second-round draft pick and conditional 2022 second-round pick to New York in exchange for cash considerations. The deal also generated a trade exception for Boston. Fournier agreed to a $78 million, four-year deal with the Knicks hours after the official start of the free agency signing period earlier this month.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
Soccerbrproud.com

Soccer Dominates No. 19 UCF, 2-0

Orlando, Fla. – The LSU Soccer team (4-0-0) ended its road weekend with a 2-0 shutout over the No. 19 UCF Knights (2-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the UCF Soccer Complex. The Tigers scored their first goal in the 22nd minute with forward Molly Thompson finding herself in the right place at the right time to tap the ball into an open net. The lead was extended to 2-0 in the 49th minute as forward Tinaya Alexander cut inside the box and curled a 12-yard shot into the left corner.
NBAPosted by
The Day

Sun face-off against Lynx again

Mohegan — The Connecticut Sun needed a strong defensive night and clutch shooting to snap the Minnesota Lynx’s eight-game winning streak Tuesday night. Connecticut needed Briann January and Jasmine Thomas to do it. The Sun’s starting guard tandem were crucial to their team’s 72-60 win over Minnesota. Connecticut will need...
MLSThe State

Austin FC looks to end 3-game skid with win against Portland

Portland Timbers (7-9-3) vs. Austin FC (4-11-4) Austin FC -120, Portland +100BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC heads into the matchup against Portland as losers of three games in a row. Austin FC takes the field for the twentieth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 23-14 through its first 19 games of MLS play.
Connecticut StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Connecticut ends Lynx's winning streak at eight games

Not interested in hiding her frustration with what had just happened, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve — who at one point tossed aside the boxscore she'd been looking at during her post-game Zoom — cut through the hyperbole. A lot of bad things happened Tuesday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville,...
NBAPioneer Press

Lynx’s loss to Sun has Cheryl Reeve seeing red

A better effort did not change the end result for the Minnesota Lynx. Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Layshia Clarendon had one of their better games for Minnesota with 15 points and eight assists, but the Lynx fell 82-71 Thursday at Connecticut. Instead of focusing on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy