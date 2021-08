Last week, on a bike ride from my home in EagleVail to Beaver Creek, I came upon a swastika, spray-painted in neon pink on the multi-use path that runs parallel to U.S. Highway 6. I stopped, took a picture, and decided to buy gray spray paint and turn it into a flower. But I didn’t want to get a ticket for defacing public property, so first I called the Town of Avon to tell them what I was doing and why. The woman who answered the phone suggested I call the police.