At long last, the Expendables franchise is officially moving forward with its fourth installment. There have been talks regarding a new Expendables movie for some time, but fans have been waiting to see if the next chapter in the action franchise would really come to fruition. Any worries can finally be put away, as it was confirmed on Monday that The Expendables 4 is officially happening, and there is a core cast in place that combines stars of the previous films with a couple of new additions.