Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to minor street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook A heavy rain shower with gusty winds will impact portions of east central Aroostook County through 1000 PM EDT At 909 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy rain shower near Caribou, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Washburn, Easton and Woodland. This includes US Highway 1 near Caribou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH