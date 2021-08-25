ESXi7, Installing Ubuntu20.04 on guest VM fails repeatedly?

I have a new ESXi7 install running on a Dell Poweredge440. I have successfully created, installed, and configured an Ubuntu20.04 Server and a Win10 Pro VM. I am trying to install a second Ubuntu20.04 Server VM, using the same .iso file I used for the first VM that was successful. However, every time start the VM and run the installer, at the end I am met with "Sorry there was a problem completing the installation" and given the option 'Do you want to try starting the installation again?' I am given the option to 'View full report' but I don't see anything particularly useful in the editor that is opened.