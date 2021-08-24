Minecraft Dungeons Is Finally Launching On Steam This Year

Minecraft is a worldwide hit, and it continues to thrive today. While we have seen some spin-off titles, one of the more recent games was a dungeon crawler. Titled Minecraft Dungeons, this game has players venturing off into different dungeons in search of treasure. There’s also cooperative multiplayer so you and your friends can partake in some grand adventures. Unfortunately, with that said, it was a game that you couldn’t get on the Steam digital marketplace. Fortunately, if you were holding out on the game until the title was available for Steam, then you’re in luck. Today we’re finding out that the title is available for players to purchase on Steam this September 22, 2021.