Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Maximum memory that can be assigned to a VM

By William_K
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I am installing Windows Server 2019 on our new server with ESXi 7. Because there will only ever be one VM on this server, I want to assign the maximum resources available. For example, use whatever disk space is available and whatever ram is available. I have sorted disk space, but when assigning maximum memory I get an error about exceeding the memory that has been assigned. When I searched this, I found a lot of reference to minimum allowance, which may be useful for hosting many VMs, but how do I assign more ram than 4 GB?

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Space#Kudos#Vm#Fabio Blog#Swap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersxda-developers

SteelSeries peripherals can also get you admin rights on Windows 10

Windows 10 users can’t catch a break with security vulnerabilities. Earlier this week, it was discovered that plugging in a Razer peripheral into a Windows 10 PC could easily allow a user to get admin rights on that PC. Now, a very similar story has happened with SteelSeries peripherals (via BleepingComputer).
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows Update Error 0x800f0989

While installing an update, if you are getting error code 0x800f0989 on Windows 11/10, here is how you can fix the issue. Here are some working solutions that you can apply on Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers to eliminate this error message. You might get this error while installing...
ComputersThe Windows Club

WiFi Adapter not working on Windows 11/10 computer

If you notice you’re having network & internet connection problems on your Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC and issues like Unidentified network appearing, the Wi-Fi connection is limited, low Wi-Fi signal strength or the WiFi adapter is not working at all, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to the issue.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Benchmark Your Windows PC

To fully understand your PC’s performance, you need to understand benchmarking and benchmarking software. This tutorial helps you do that by walking you through all you need to know to benchmark your PC and the benchmarks to start with. What Are Benchmarks?. In this context, a benchmark is a fixed...
Computerswccftech.com

How to Check Your PC’s Specifications on Windows 11 Systems

There are many features on Windows 11 that are inherited from Windows 10. However, Microsoft has tweaked quite a few of the things that we are used to. One of them is the Settings app. So, if you struggle to find things that you used to quite easily before, don’t worry. You aren’t alone. In this tutorial, I will show you how to check your PC’s specifications on Windows 11.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Registry Explorer is a feature-rich alternative to the Windows Registry Editor

For the Windows 10/11 operating system and for other applications that make use of the registry, the Windows Registry is a hierarchical database that stores low-level settings for the kernel, device drivers, services, Security Accounts Manager, and user interfaces. In this post, we introduce the Registry Explorer which is an alternative to the in-built Registry Editor.
Computersvmware.com

Re: NSX Appliance VM Backups

We were wondering if anyone had any advice on backing up our NSX VM appliances? This VMWare KB states snapshots are not supported. We use Commvault as our BCDR and it relies on snapshot creation to perform backups. Is there an alternative?. 0 Kudos. 2 Replies. Hi,. There is some...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Set serial number for Mac OS VM

I am trying to configure the serial number for a High Sierra VM. I have edited the vmx file to add the entry. without quotes around the serial number and saved it. When I start the VM and look at About This Mac the serial number still shows up as the one that was originally configured for the VM. Is there additional steps to update the Serial number on a MacOS VM?
Softwarevmware.com

Re: Get VM Info with REST-API

I'm starting to use the REST-APIs to get information regarding our VMs and I'm interested to get also the Description/Annotation/Notes of a desired VM. Does anybody knows how can I query and also update such information using REST-API ?. Thanks a lot in advance. Best Regards. 0 Kudos. 6 Replies.
Computersvmware.com

Create Cluster VM with RDM unable to view RDM Disks

I need to build a new MS cluster server on my vSphere 7 environment. I've mapped 1 RDM disk with 200GB and another with 500GB on the hosts. I created the first VM mapped with RDM without problem. But when create the second VM I want to add the same RDM disks I not able to find the same RDM Disk or the same LUNid of the RDM disk.
Computersvmware.com

ESXi reducing CPU usage while VM is running

Hello, we have a ESXi running, and one of the virtual machines is using up 95% of the CPU GHz capability. Which is throttling the core usage to 100%. I want to restrict its usage, but unsure if it will force the Virtual Machine to reboot. Does anyway know if I can do this without rebooting the Virtual Machine?
Computersvmware.com

error on start of any vm

Os: ubuntu 20.04 with fresh updates, kernel 5.11.0-27 VMware® Workstation 16 Pro, v 16.1.2 build-17966106. At start of any VM vmware throws error "Unable to change virtual machine power state: Transport (VMDB) error -14: Pipe connection has been broken." What is wrong?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. VMTN has an area...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

Learn The Fundamentals Of Programming Go.

Getting started with a fresh and new programming language in 2021. Go is an open-source programming language that makes it easy to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. In this article, I’ll make sure you get the fundamentals of the Go Programming Language. Getting Started. First, we need to install...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Fixing Common CSV Errors with Regex

A powerful, underused tool that can fix many common data problems. Regular expressions are a powerful tool that is often overlooked. In this post, I am going through several common issues with CSV files and fixing them using regular expressions. Often as a data scientist, you work with large datasets...
Softwarevmware.com

Using VMware EXSI 7.0 but not seeing promiscuous network traffic on VM

I have a Win10 VM on VMware EXSI 7.0. I have a physical NIC on the server that is receiving mirror traffic. I have created a vSwitch / port group / attached this NIC to it. Looking at the topology things look correct however I'm not seeing the traffic (only some broadcasts). I have made sure I set "port group" , "security" , "promiscous" to accept. Is there any other things I need to do to see all of the traffic on this physical NIC on the VM?
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
Softwarevmware.com

Network leak on VM

We have a network leak problem on one of our vm (a 2012 R2 win). Indeed, the client application installed on workstations encounters high network latencies to reach a sql server mounted on this server. We tried several things without success: upgrade memory, disk, move to another network, add network card.

Comments / 0

Community Policy