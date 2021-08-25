Maximum memory that can be assigned to a VM

I am installing Windows Server 2019 on our new server with ESXi 7. Because there will only ever be one VM on this server, I want to assign the maximum resources available. For example, use whatever disk space is available and whatever ram is available. I have sorted disk space, but when assigning maximum memory I get an error about exceeding the memory that has been assigned. When I searched this, I found a lot of reference to minimum allowance, which may be useful for hosting many VMs, but how do I assign more ram than 4 GB?