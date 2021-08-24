Fallout London Mod Loses Head Writer To Bethesda

There are countless cult classic video game titles out there. Unfortunately, not all of them ever get a sequel or a remake. For years that seemed to be the case for Double Fine’s Psychonauts. After releasing in 2005, the game had a following. Still, it wasn’t anything to really persuade the company to deliver a sequel. Things have obviously changed with Double Fine announcing today that their Psychonauts 2 video game title has reached gold status. This may mean that there won’t be any new, unexpected delays. However, that’s not a guarantee as we can look at titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, which was still getting delays after going gold.