Fallout London Mod Loses Head Writer To Bethesda
Bethesda is pretty great when it comes to mod support. Communities have come together to deliver some exciting content. There’s a slew of mods to enhance different areas of the game or add additional content. However, there are a few notable mods that are in development to bring out a massive expansion-like experience. One of those mods for Fallout 4 is Fallout London. This mod has gained quite a bit of attention online. There was so much attention that Bethesda themselves were impressed.gameranx.com
Comments / 0