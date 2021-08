All the pregnancy "Rumors" about Lizzo and Chris Evans might not be true, but if they were, a fan has predicted what their baby would look like. On Tuesday (Aug. 24), the Grammy-winning singer revealed a baby bump in a short TikTok video soundtracked by the "All the rumors are true" hook from her Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit featuring Cardi B. But a week prior, user @maryscartoons had already made a virtual sketch on her computer that combined the singer and actor's faces. The result? Let's just say if Little America took a DNA test, it would turn out that the kid would be 50% Lizzo and 50% Evans.