MCG researching who is vaccine hesitant

By Chloe Salsameda
WJBF.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A week before the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, researchers at the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) began surveying CSRA residents. They teamed up with 100 Black of Augusta to learn which groups, among the African American community, were accepting, hesitant or resistant of the COVID-19 vaccine. They held six events at churches and barbershops between December 2020 and April 2021, offering free COVID-19 testing, passing out personal protective equipment and asking community members to fill out a survey.

