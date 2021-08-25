Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Supreme Court declines Biden administration's efforts to end 'Remain in Mexico' policy

By Dartunorro Clark
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Tuesday denied the Biden administration’s request to pause the implementation of a Trump-era immigration policy. The Justice Department had asked the court late last week to delay the reinstatement of the policy, known as “Remain in Mexico," arguing in its brief that the policy had been dormant for more than a year and that abruptly reinstating it “would prejudice the United States’ relations with vital regional partners, severely disrupt its operations at the southern border, and threaten to create a diplomatic and humanitarian crisis.”

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 7

NBC News

NBC News

193K+
Followers
28K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Seeking Asylum#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department#Mexican#Central American#Dhs#The White House#Families Belong Together
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
ImmigrationMSNBC

'It’s a death trap, it is a death sentence': Supreme Court orders Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy be reinstated

The Biden administration is now working to appeal Tuesday's Supreme Court decision, upholding a federal judge's order for the Biden administration to reinstate the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, which was put in place by the Trump administration. This comes as immigration advocates and lawyers have long warned of the violence and kidnappings asylum seekers face when they are waiting in Mexico. Paola Ramos, Author of Finding Latinx, Vice Correspondent and MSNBC Contributor, and MSNBC legal analyst Melissa Murray join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what this means for asylum seekers and what legal options the Biden administration has to officially end the policy. Aug. 29, 2021.
Congress & CourtsLowell Sun

Why the Supreme Court is one of the biggest threats to American democracy

In the popular imagination, successful coups require the participation of the military. Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, in their latest book on the Trump presidency, “I Alone Can Fix It,” paint Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in heroic colors. During the run-up to the 2020 election, Milley, worried about a “Reichstag moment,” resolved with his colleagues to thwart whatever the former president might try.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KRMG

Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday, as another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants underscored the grave threat in the war's final days.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’ helped Trump 28 times. Biden is 0 for 1.

A quiet but undeniable trend during the Trump administration was the dramatic rise in the federal government’s applications to the Supreme Court for what lawyers call “emergency relief.” On 41 occasions, the Trump Justice Department asked the court to put on hold an adverse lower-court ruling for the duration of the government’s appeal. In 28 of those cases, the Supreme Court granted the relief, at least in part. But on Tuesday, the court refused the Biden administration’s very first request for such relief — declining to freeze a district court injunction that requires the administration to restart the shuttered “Remain in Mexico” program. The Trump-era program, which lower courts struck down, allows U.S. officials to return non-Mexican asylum seekers to Mexico, from which they entered the United States, while their claims are adjudicated in U.S. immigration courts. Even though the Biden Justice Department had explained in detail how the lower court’s ruling interfered not only with the president’s broad discretion over immigration policy but also with foreign relations with Mexico — just as the department had in Trump administration immigration cases — the Supreme Court denied the relief.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden's border bungle takes cash from COVID coffers

The Biden administration must not realize just how badly it indicts its own policy choices when it takes money meant for virus vaccinations and diverts it to housing for immigrant children. Yes, you read that correctly: With a worldwide pandemic still raging and with a horrific 1,100 people in the...
Energy Industryfloridaphoenix.com

Biden administration to restart oil and gas leasing

The Interior Department will make significant steps toward restarting its leasing programs for onshore and offshore oil and gas development in the coming months, the Biden administration said in a court filing Tuesday. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management anticipates holding a sale for offshore leases in October or November,...
Montgomery, ALYellowhammer News

If Biden won’t enforce U.S. immigration law, states and locals governments should

If you need something done right, then do it yourself, as the old saying goes. But when it comes to enforcing U.S. immigration laws, state and local enforcement are prevented from doing it themselves, even while federal law enforcement officers are directed not to take certain enforcement actions — a policy established by the Biden administration in January 2021. With a rapidly deteriorating border, it’s long past time that changed.

Comments / 7

Community Policy