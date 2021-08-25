Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Beach front church could become hotel

By Melanie LeCroy / melanie@gulfcoastmedia.com
gulfcoastnewstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomar Beach Baptist Church and Retreat Center could soon have a new life as a hotel after the Orange Beach City Council approved to rezone the 1.8-acre property. Romar Beach Baptist Church has faced many trials since its beginning. The original beach front building was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. The church rebuilt and dedicated the current building in 2008. COVID-19 caused a loss of retreat revenue. Then Hurricane Sally caused major water damage to the interior and building systems and destroyed the beach front boardwalk. The damage was estimated at over $600,000.

