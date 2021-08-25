Jaguars’ Urban Meyer has another issue to navigate with Travis Etienne’s season-ending injury

Ian Rapoport is now reporting that the Jaguars have placed rookie RB Travis Etienne on IR, officially ending his season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) This is truly devasting news for both Etienne and the Jaguars. The talented first-round RB was set to have a large role with the team from the get-go, but will now undergo surgery and then begin the arduous process of rehabbing the Lisfranc injury. Etienne should still be a late-round target in keeper leagues and is a buy-low target in Dynasty.