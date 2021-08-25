Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars’ Urban Meyer has another issue to navigate with Travis Etienne’s season-ending injury

By Des Bieler
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrban Meyer did not appear to be a happy man during his Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints Monday night, one that was much uglier than the final score of 23-21 might suggest. The first-year NFL head coach’s mood certainly could not have improved much on Tuesday, when the Jaguars placed running back Travis Etienne on season-ending injured reserve.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#College Football#American Football#Jacksonville Jaguars#The New Orleans Saints#Clemson#Lisfranc#Ir#The Cleveland Browns#Ohio State#Buckeyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne’s foot injury gets major update after loss vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury early in Monday night’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Etienne will be out indefinitely with a midfoot sprain and will undergo further testing to determine just how long he’ll be out. The youngster was seen wearing a protective boot after the game, in which he had just one carry for a single yard to go along with a 3-yard catch.
NFLfantasypros.com

Travis Etienne officially placed on season-ending IR

Ian Rapoport is now reporting that the Jaguars have placed rookie RB Travis Etienne on IR, officially ending his season. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) This is truly devasting news for both Etienne and the Jaguars. The talented first-round RB was set to have a large role with the team from the get-go, but will now undergo surgery and then begin the arduous process of rehabbing the Lisfranc injury. Etienne should still be a late-round target in keeper leagues and is a buy-low target in Dynasty.
NFLchatsports.com

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Reportedly out Indefinitely with Foot Injury

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is reportedly out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in Monday's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's Michael DiRocco), Etienne was spotted in a walking boot after the game, and his injury will require further testing.
NFLnumberfire.com

Rapoport: Jaguars' Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in Monday night's preseason game, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Etienne is undergoing further testing on Tuesday to determine how much time he will miss, but Rapoport says the initial belief is that the rookie is only dealing with a sprain. James Robinson would likely handle most of the backfield touches if Etienne misses time in the regular season, with Carlos Hyde also mixing in. Etienne only played three snaps on Monday night before leaving.
NFLRaleigh News & Observer

Travis Etienne’s rookie season in NFL in jeopardy after foot injury

Former Clemson football running back Travis Etienne’s rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars is likely over. The ACC’s all-time leading rusher suffered a mid-foot sprain during the Jaguars’ Monday night preseason game against the New Orleans Saints that will require surgery, according to multiple reports Tuesday. “Tests results today revealed...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars can withstand Travis Etienne’s recent injury

Running back Travis Etienne was spotted in a walking boot, limping after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 2 preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. After the game, head coach coach Urban Meyer told the local media that the rookie running back had sustained a foot injury but they didn’t know the severity of it. After undergoing tests, it’s now official: The Clemson product will miss the whole 2020 season.
NFLWSAV-TV

Jaguars likely to lose RB, first-round pick Travis Etienne for the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – Jaguars running back Travis Etienne will likely miss the 2021 season after suffering a mid-foot sprain that will require surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Etienne suffered the injury, also called a Lisfranc, to his left foot during Jacksonville’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints in...
NFLhoustonmirror.com

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) placed on season-ending IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed running back Travis Etienne on injured reserve Tuesday, ending the first-round draft pick's rookie season. Etienne reportedly suffered a Lisfranc injury to his left foot during the second quarter of Monday night's 23-21 preseason loss at New Orleans. NFL Network reported he suffered a "significant tear,"...
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has a mid-foot sprain

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was in a walking boot after leaving Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints early with a foot injury. Etienne was deemed questionable to return to the contest after a brief appearance that included one rush for a yard and one catch for three yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Retires

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career. The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy