Video: Tony La Russa chewed out Seby Zavala over bad decision

By Larry Brown
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony La Russa was not happy with catcher Seby Zavala for a poor strategic move during Monday’s game, one that involved missing the manager’s instructions. La Russa’s Chicago White Sox lost 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. His team took a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth on an Andrew Vaughn RBI single. In the bottom half of the inning, Vlad Guerrero Jr. was up with a runner on second and two outs.

