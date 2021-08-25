Cancel
Warners Teases “Matrix Resurrections,” “Batman”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. Pictures came out swinging with their CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas today with the first trailer for the fourth “The Matrix” film. Officially titled “The Matrix Resurrections,” the clip begins with Neil Patrick Harris as a therapist talking to Keanu Reeves’ Neo in a near-future San Francisco with Neo seemingly trapped in a regular life.

www.darkhorizons.com

