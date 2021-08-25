Empower Field not requiring masks, vaccination; what about when the Broncos hit the road?

Sutton logged two receptions on three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams. Although Sutton progressed from individual to team drills early in training camp, this served as his first return to game action since Week 2 of the 2020 season. He quickly established himself as one of Teddy Bridgewater's favorite targets, as he recorded receptions of 19 and eight yards -- the latter of which went for a touchdown. The results of the contest were certainly encouraging, but most importantly it appears that Sutton will be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season against the Giants thanks to his work in the final preseason contest. Sutton may be on a snap count early in the campaign, though there has been no formal decision in that regard.