An organizer of a neo-Nazi campaign to threaten journalists and Jewish activists in three states was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after apologizing for what he did and saying he's a changed man.Cameron Shea was one of four members of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division charged last year with having cyberstalked and sent Swastika-laden posters to journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League telling them, “You have been visited by your local Nazis,” “Your Actions have Consequences,” and “We are Watching.”“The defendant wanted the victims to feel unsafe in their own homes,” prosecutors wrote in...