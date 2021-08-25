Johnson, Reedsburg edge out hosts at Baraboo Invitational
Ashleigh Johnson paced the field by 10 strokes to lead the Reedsburg girls' golf team to a 22-stroke win at Tuesday's invitational at Baraboo Country Club. Reedsburg finished with a team score of 354, beating out a field that also included Baraboo (376), Wisconsin Dells (439), Mount Horeb (439), Fort Atkinson (449) and Portage (486). Stoughton also had two players compete, but didn't quality for the team competition.www.wiscnews.com
