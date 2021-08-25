As pool season comes to an end, Mandan Parks & Rec sees an increase in attendance

Summer activities are all wrapped up and fall youth and adult programs will begin soon! We hope you enjoyed your summer in our beautiful parks and trails! Even though fall programs are beginning, there is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy our amazing park and trail system in Owatonna. If you haven’t already done so, take a few minutes to stop out at Manthey Park and check out the inclusive playground and miracle field. I have been out there several times and it is always busy and filled with kids enjoying the new park equipment. You still have 2 more days to visit River Springs Water Park. They are open through Aug. 22 (noon-7 p.m). Price for these last 2 days are $4.50 per person. Lake Kohlmier is still doing rentals through Aug. 22, so get out one last time and try out a kayak. Something else to look forward to come fall is a new playground at the Lake Kohlmier Beach area. We hope to break ground this fall!