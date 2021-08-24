Cancel
Walmart launches GoLocal, its own delivery service for local businesses

Walmart has announced a new delivery service intended for local businesses. Walmart GoLocal is, the company explains, available to companies “of all sizes” that need to send products to their customers. Walmart describes its new business as a white-label delivery service that is built upon its existing delivery infrastructure.

Put simply, Walmart GoLocal will deliver products from businesses across the US to those companies’ customers. Walmart says it will offer these retailers different delivery options, including unscheduled and scheduled deliveries, using its established delivery system.

Walmart already offers delivery services for its own customers; they now cover more than 3,000 stores and are available in the majority of the US. The company has likewise been testing different technologies related to product delivery, including self-driving vehicles.

According to Walmart, it has already penned deals with unspecified “enterprise retail clients” for its GoLocal service. The new service gives Walmart another way to compete with Amazon while offering local businesses the opportunity to ship their products to customers, giving them an edge over buying from online retailers.

Walmart US CEO John Furner said in a statement :

In an era where customers have come to expect speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider that understands a merchant’s needs. Walmart has spent years building and scaling commerce capabilities that support our network of more than 4,700 stores and we look forward to helping other businesses have access to the same reliable, quality and low-cost services.

