Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Letter: Kids have ability to use masks as tool of empowerment

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Regarding "Back-to-school: Another year disrupted by the pandemic" (Aug. 22): Have the parents of school children given any thought to how empowered wearing a mask to school might make their children feel, even smaller children as young as age 5?. Letter: Impeach Biden, bring back Trump to solve Afghan mess.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Impeachment#Lgbtq Community#Afghan#Editorial Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Educationtexasstandard.org

Back To School: Parents Tell Us Their Concerns About COVID-19

Some Texans have already returned to school to begin a new year. Many others will return later this month. But this school will be unlike any other. COVID-19 cases are climbing fast in Texas, and the delta variant is forcing parents and schools to rethink plans for in-person school, and keeping kids and school staff safe.
EducationPosted by
WTKR News 3

How to address mask bullying in school

Many districts across the country are requiring students to wear masks while inside, while others are making it optional. But with varying policies, some worry this may lead to an uptick in bullying over whether or not a student is wearing a mask.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WRTV

Kids and COVID-19

COVID-19 and kids. It's a constant topic of conversation throughout this pandemic, and with the Delta variant taking hold, COVID-19 is popping up more and more in kids.
Public HealthLeavenworth Times

LETTER: Mask wearing

I live in a free country and no one can make me wear a mask. Sound familiar? I suppose that “can’t make me” argument won’t get you very far if you want to drive 30 mph faster than the speed limit. Or you do not want to pay taxes. Maybe you do not really care if your favorite restaurant decides to not adhere to rules or mandates requiring them to follow strict health guidelines to keep you safe.
EducationPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Masks in the Classroom: Doctor Weighs in on School Mask Mandates

To mask or not to mask? That is the question — especially when it comes to whether or not children should be wearing masks in schools. It's a question that no one seems to have an answer to. Poudre School District, Thompson School District, and Jefferson County are requiring children to mask up, while Greeley-Evans School District and Weld RE-4 School District aren't.
Educationmiamitimesonline.com

Home schooling embraced by more Black families

A simple task such as dropping off a child to school was nearly impossible for Iman Alleyne, whose then 4-year-old son would burst into hysterical tears whenever he was brought to school. But what Alleyne thought was just a bit of separation anxiety-induced sobbing turned out to be an outward expression of how the public school setting made her son feel, forcing her to consider home schooling.
Vancouver, WAClarkCountyToday

Letter: ‘It’s not just about the masks anymore for school children’

Vancouver resident Katie Bauer discusses procedures in the Vancouver School District to address COVID-19 Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. It’s not just about the masks anymore for school children. First...
Kidsromper.com

What Should Parents Do If Masks Are Voluntary At School?

Weighing your child’s mental wellness against the risks to their physical health is never easy, but parents have been tasked with this conundrum again and again during the pandemic. Now many kids are headed back to school just as the Delta variant is surging and parents are one again faced with difficult questions: In school districts without mask mandates, what should parents do if masks are voluntary? Do they force their kids to wear one when nobody else around them is? How will this decision impact a child’s mental health? Will wearing a mask in a school where nobody else is even keep your kid safe and protected?
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Bronson wrong on masks

Mayor Dave Bronson’s opposition to masks in the schools is wrongheaded. “Anchorage residents should be free to make their own decisions about their health care, about their families, and about their children’s education,” Bronson said. What he misunderstands is that only applies to decisions that affect themselves; whether or not...
Allen County, INinfortwayne.com

NACS superintendent encourages voluntary use of masks in schools in letter to parents, guardians

Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Chris Himsel sent a letter to parents and guardians on Aug. 15 encouraging the voluntary use of masks in compliance with the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases Society of America, Pediatric Infectious Disease Society and the Indiana Department of Health.
Kidstpr.org

How Can Parents, Educators Protect Unvaccinated Kids From The Delta Variant?

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Texas students are headed back to school, with the majority returning for in-person instruction. Students 12 years and younger are still not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and remain vulnerable to "a coalescence of vectors" as new delta cases and hospitalizations spike throughout rural and urban areas of the state.
Kidsdoorcountydailynews.com

Masks recommended for school year as delta variant impacts more kids

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.
EducationWJBF.com

Students, parents readjusting to in-person learning

WASHINGTON (WJBF) – The new school year takes on different meanings for parents and children. Many are excited about schools being open for in-person learning while others are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases. Along with worries about their children’s safety in school, parents are also concerned about their children’s mental health as they navigate the new school year.
EducationAmes Tribune

Opinion: For back to school, pack your children’s masks along with their markers

With clear evidence that mask-wearing saves lives, Kim Reynolds’ ban of mask mandates stands in the face of common sense. With school starting in less than two weeks, and the delta variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the United States, it is high time for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ to suspend the poorly devised ban on mask mandates. At least 45,742 Iowa children — 6% of all kids in Iowa age 17 and under — have contracted COVID-19. With current Iowa law banning schools from requiring masks, these numbers will likely grow abundantly in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy