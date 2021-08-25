Broncos Country Connected: Broncos stellar vs. Seahawks, Von Miller reflects on his career in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of the Broncos' decision to name Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback, Drew Lock had several options. He could have expressed his anger at Head Coach Vic Fangio and the decision. He could have been defiant and refused to help Bridgewater in the coming weeks. He could have been defeated and resigned to a backup role for the remainder of his time in Denver. Heck, he could have been outright brash and demanded a trade.