John Krull: The Indiana GOP's power to govern behind closed doors

Democrats are looking down the barrel of contested Senate primaries in three races that represent their best opportunities to win GOP-controlled seats in 2022. In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, multiple candidates are lining up top-flight campaign teams and raising the sums necessary to put together serious campaigns. While there’s no guarantee any of the races will turn contentious or end up calamitous, it’s an unfamiliar situation for a party used to essentially anointing candidates in the most important Senate races.