Celebrating life in Winter Haven

The free Cypress Gardens Ski Team show on Aug. 21 was canceled due to lightning but that didn't stop Winter Haven residents Debbie Bojo, left, and Joyce Brown from having fun. The friends said they have been to almost every free Cypress Gardens Ski Team show on Lake Silver over the years. Members of American Legion Post 8 have been generous enough to share their shoreline while renovations to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park are completed. Work at the park should be done by the end of the year, Deputy City Manager T. Michael Stavres said.