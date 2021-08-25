Haines City Commission selects Edward Dean as new manager by a 3-2 vote
In a 3-2 vote, the Haines City Commission selected a new city manager Tuesday night. Edward Dean, who formerly managed the small Florida town of Greenville near Tallahassee and previously served in an administrative role at Florida A&M University, was chosen over three other candidates for the job — including the city's police chief, Jim Elensky, who'd been filling in as interim manager since April.www.theledger.com
