Haines City, FL

Haines City Commission selects Edward Dean as new manager by a 3-2 vote

The Ledger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a 3-2 vote, the Haines City Commission selected a new city manager Tuesday night. Edward Dean, who formerly managed the small Florida town of Greenville near Tallahassee and previously served in an administrative role at Florida A&M University, was chosen over three other candidates for the job — including the city's police chief, Jim Elensky, who'd been filling in as interim manager since April.

www.theledger.com

