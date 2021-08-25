Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for La Porte, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 21:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: La Porte; St. Joseph THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOSEPH NORTHEASTERN LA PORTE...NORTHWESTERN CASS AND SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM EDT/815 PM CDT/ The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
