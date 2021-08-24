Cancel
Sports

Join 4-Mile Fun Run, support NMI basketball teams

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation is gearing up for the 2022 Micronesian Games and will have its first fundraising event this Saturday via the Michelob Ultra 4-Mile Run For Taste and Pokka 4-Mile Sunset Run. Registration is still on for the Aug. 28 event and the NMIBF is requesting...

